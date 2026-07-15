New Generation Movement boycotts regional parties meeting

According to KurdPress, the New Generation Movement issued a statement announcing that it will boycott next week's meeting of the Kurdistan Region's political parties, which is to be held at a high level and with the presence of all parties, at the suggestion of Salahuddin Bahauddin.

The movement's statement reads: "We hereby announce that there is no meeting and we, as the New Generation Movement, will not meet or negotiate with any party unless they step down from high-level positions in the Kurdistan Region.»

Himdad Shahin, spokesman for the New Generation Movement, has announced this position.