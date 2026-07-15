15 July 2026 - 13:50

New Generation Movement boycotts regional parties meeting

New Generation Movement boycotts regional parties meeting

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - The New Generation Movement announced that it will boycott next week's meeting of the Kurdistan Region's parties, which will be held at the suggestion of Salahuddin Bahauddin and with the presence of party leaders, and emphasized that it will not participate in any joint meeting until the political parties step down from high-level positions in the region.

According to KurdPress, the New Generation Movement issued a statement announcing that it will boycott next week's meeting of the Kurdistan Region's political parties, which is to be held at a high level and with the presence of all parties, at the suggestion of Salahuddin Bahauddin.

The movement's statement reads: "We hereby announce that there is no meeting and we, as the New Generation Movement, will not meet or negotiate with any party unless they step down from high-level positions in the Kurdistan Region.»

Himdad Shahin, spokesman for the New Generation Movement, has announced this position.

News ID 161351

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