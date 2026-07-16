A political prisoner released after 30 years told the story of his years in prison

According to KurdPress, Mehmet Amin Aslan, who was released from prison after 30 years, stated that the peace and democratic society process would definitely succeed and said: "If we renew ourselves, we will succeed."

According to Mesopotamia, Mehmet Amin Aslan, who joined the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Van in 1989 and was arrested in Adana on June 8, 1996, was tried in the Konya State Security Court after 18 days of torture.Aslan was sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly "disrupting the unity and integrity of the country" and was held in prisons in Adana, Konya, Muş, Ümraniye, Silivri, and Tekirdag.

After Aslan's arrest, his family was put under severe pressure. The father, Malek Aslan, was arrested in 1997 and subjected to severe torture. He died from a serious illness caused by the torture.

His brother, Mahmud Aslan, was arrested in Van in 1999, according to a witness. Aslan, who had been subjected to severe torture for about 40 days, set himself on fire during a hunger strike in 2018 and 2019 aimed at ending the total isolation of Kurdish People's Leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The two brothers spent several years in prison together in Müş and Silivri prisons. The family had to travel to prisons far apart to visit them. Sometimes the family could not visit their children for five or six years.The family was involved in a car accident on the Harpet-Culig road on their way back to Van after visiting Mehmet Emin Aslan, who was then being held in Konya Type E Prison. The accident, which occurred on September 26, 1999, killed the family's mother, Maryam Aslan, Aslan's older brother's wife, Turkan, and his nephew, Serhat.

Mahmut Aslan, who was released on May 26 after 30 years in prison, spoke to Mesopotamia News Agency about torture, imprisonment, isolation and resistance.

In no revolution have people suffered as much as the Kurdish people

Aslan, referring to the “Peace and Democratic Society” process, said: “In no revolution have people suffered as much as the Kurdish people. Despite all this pain, the people showed great resistance. Today, a new process has begun.”

He continued: “In fact, our leader started this process in 1993, when the war was at its most intense. He said that instead of war, politics should be spoken. After that, similar attempts were made many times, but the government did not respond. Almost all of these processes were initiated directly by the Kurdish movement and its leadership.”

Aslan emphasized: “This process will definitely reach a goal. Overcoming all problems depends on the level of our activity and effort. Today, there is talk of positive integration. In the current situation, integration is the most appropriate way to solve the problem."

If we update ourselves, we will succeed

Aslan, emphasizing the importance of the struggle at this stage, said: "If we fight, we can succeed. The only obstacle to success is our own attitude and approach. When this process began, we also had doubts, but after reading the manifesto, we became confident."

He added: "We must realize this change and transformation in all areas. The goal and purpose are consistent with this process and we must fight for it. If we look at the conditions the world has reached today, the manifesto that has been put forward is the way to salvation. Integration begins with the human being first. If we update ourselves, we will succeed. Our leader (Öcalan) gives us faith and trust in this regard."

Aslan continued: "Those who support and empower this process will grow and become stronger; but those who stand against it will be destroyed.»

Trust Öcalan and His Movement

Expressing his belief in the success of this process, Aslan said: “There are problems in the field of organization and it seems that this process has not yet been fully explained to the people. People need to be convinced of this process and for this purpose, a new and extensive activity should be started.”

He added: “Those who doubt the process and the paradigm should not worry. Have faith and trust in the leadership (Öcalan) and your movement (PKK). Of course, just believing is not enough and everyone should participate in these activities.”

Aslan continued: “We must strengthen this policy wherever we are. In order to bring the system to the point of solving the Kurdish issue, the activities must be strong. Not only the families who have paid should support this process, but all the Kurdish people should support it."Everyone who considers themselves Kurds must defend this process."

He concluded: "This process is a crucial issue for the Kurds. We must create the right language politically, ideologically, tactically and strategically and focus on victory."