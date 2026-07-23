Retired Army Colonel Dies in Helicopter Crash in Ankara 

According to Kurdistan Press, an R-44 training helicopter crashed this morning in the Temeli neighborhood of Sincan Municipality in Ankara Province, for reasons that have not yet been determined, on the land around the Ankara-Eskişehir road.

Following the incident, gendarmerie, fire and emergency services were dispatched to the scene. The Ankara Governorship announced in a statement that the accident occurred at 10:02 AM and that the two passengers of the helicopter were injured after the crash.One of the injured was taken to hospital by ground ambulance and the other by emergency helicopter.

Hours later, Turkish Justice Minister Akin Görlek announced that Yasa Özden Bakal, a retired colonel and instructor pilot, had died from his injuries.

He also announced that Major Bilge Han Kurtoğlu, a member of the Turkish Air Force, was undergoing treatment and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Justice Minister added that the Ankara West Prosecutor's Office has assigned a deputy prosecutor general and two prosecutors to investigate the circumstances of the incident, and that a judicial investigation is continuing.

The Ankara West Prosecutor's Office also issued a statement saying that an investigation into the scene of the accident had begun and that technical experts had been assigned to prepare a specialized report on the cause of the crash. According to the institution, all aspects of the accident are under investigation.Following the incident, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Presidential Communications Director Burhanuddin Duran, and a number of government ministers issued messages expressing condolences for the death of retired pilot Yasa Özden Bakal and wishing Major Bilge Han Kurtulmoğlu good health.