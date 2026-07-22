Tusas training helicopter crashes in Ankara

According to Kurdistan Press, an R-44 training helicopter belonging to the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) crashed in a farmland in the Temli neighborhood of the Sincan district of Ankara this morning, Wednesday, July 22, for reasons that have not yet been determined.

After citizens reported the incident, a large number of firefighters, emergency services, police and gendarmerie forces were dispatched to the scene.

According to initial information, two passengers of the helicopter were injured in the accident and an investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched.