22 July 2026 - 14:02

Tusas training helicopter crashes in Ankara

Tusas training helicopter crashes in Ankara

Service Turkey- A training helicopter belonging to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) crashed this morning in the Temli neighborhood of the Sincan district of Ankara. The Ankara Governorship announced that the two passengers of the helicopter survived the accident and were treated after being transferred to the hospital.

According to Kurdistan Press, an R-44 training helicopter belonging to the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) crashed in a farmland in the Temli neighborhood of the Sincan district of Ankara this morning, Wednesday, July 22, for reasons that have not yet been determined.

After citizens reported the incident, a large number of firefighters, emergency services, police and gendarmerie forces were dispatched to the scene.

According to initial information, two passengers of the helicopter were injured in the accident and an investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched.

News ID 161424

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