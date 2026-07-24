different accounts of the integration of the Kurdish structure into the Damascus government

According to Kurdistan Press, the Syrian ambassador to the UN stated that the integration process between Damascus and the northeastern regions of Syria is progressing in various areas, including granting citizenship, security cooperation, and the integration of some forces, describing this process as “miraculous”. However, he acknowledged that disagreements over the manner of integrating the women’s defense units and the level of representation of minorities continue.Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Ibrahim Olabi told The Amargi that “tens of thousands of people have applied for Syrian citizenship for the first time,” adding that Kurdish men and women are now represented in the Syrian parliament, and that the governor of Hasakah has also done a good job with the support of his deputy.

He also pointed to the presence of a former commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces as Syria’s deputy defense minister, saying: “In general, the process is moving in the right direction. What is happening is miraculous.”

Asked about the level of representation of minorities in parliament, Olabi stressed that the Syrian government does not see the issue in terms of “majority and minority.” According to him, the government considers all citizens to be Syrian, regardless of ethnic or religious identity, and the president has also tried to ensure that all components of society are represented in the political structure.He also acknowledged that the issue is still a matter of debate, saying: “There is always room for improvement. Some believe that the level of representation is sufficient and some do not, but this is a matter that is currently debatable in Syria.”

Regarding the fate of the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), the Syrian ambassador also said that some members of these forces are being integrated into structures affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, but their integration into the Ministry of Defense has not yet been finalized and negotiations are ongoing.

Olabi added that the presence of women in Syrian government institutions is increasing and that in addition to the parliament and the constitutional court, they are now also working in the security forces. According to him, a special academy for training women for the police and security forces has also been established.

He also confirmed that he will accompany UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his upcoming visit to Syria.Olabi said Guterres will meet with government officials, civil society organizations, UN agencies and the UN Observer Force in the Golan Heights (UNDOF) during the trip, although the final itinerary is still being finalized.

According to the Syrian ambassador, this is Antonio Guterres’ first visit to Syria since assuming the post of UN Secretary-General, and for Damascus, the visit sends a clear message that Syria is entering a new phase after years of crisis.

Despite the Syrian ambassador’s optimistic assessment, Claudio Cordone, the UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, told the Security Council yesterday that several fundamental issues between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces remain unresolved.According to Cordone, negotiations on the command structure, the integration of women's defense units, the way regions are run, administrative appointments and natural resource management are ongoing, and the parties still have different expectations about how the agreements will be implemented, although the process of talks has not stopped.