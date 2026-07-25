There is a serious will to implement the agreement with the Syrian government

According to Kurdistan Press, Abdul Karim Omar, the representative of the autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria in Damascus, in an interview with Rudaw Network about the latest developments related to the process of merging the autonomous administration institutions with the Syrian interim government, announced that the two sides have a "serious will" to implement the joint agreements and that the process of implementing the January 29 agreement is still ongoing.

Stating that a significant part of the military and internal security forces of the autonomous administration have been integrated into the structure of the Syrian ministries of defense and state, he said that some cases still require discussion and final decisions, but the overall process of negotiations is positive and the two sides are moving towards implementing the agreement.Regarding the situation of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ), Abdulkarim Omar stated that the forces wanted to operate within the framework of the Syrian Ministry of Defense, but the Damascus government did not agree to this request, citing the fact that there are no women's units in the Syrian army. According to him, following this disagreement, the YPJ has proposed to operate as a special counter-terrorism force under the supervision of the Syrian Ministry of Interior, and this proposal is now in the hands of the head of the Syrian interim government for a final decision.

He also referred to the disagreements over education in the Kurdish language, saying that the autonomous administration wants to continue education in the Kurdish language, while the Syrian interim government had only proposed teaching Kurdish for two hours a week.According to Omar, a new proposal has now been made to translate and implement the Syrian national curriculum into Kurdish in order to provide a solution to this dispute.

The representative of the autonomous administration in Damascus also announced progress in the integration of other civilian institutions, and said that institutions such as the Department of Women's Affairs and Social Affairs have joined the ministries of the Syrian interim government. Also, for the first time, a Kurdish woman has been appointed as the director of the Qamishlo region.

Regarding the case of the refugees, he also stated that the return of a thousand displaced families from Afrin to their hometowns has begun and that the situation of the refugees from the areas of Sarhkani (Ras al-Ayn), Garhspi (Tal Abyad) and Raqqa is also on the agenda. According to him, the goal is that no citizen will remain displaced in the new Syria.In another part of the conversation, Abdul Karim Omar criticized the way the new Syrian parliament was formed, saying that the autonomous administration did not agree with the method of selecting representatives. He added that about 30 percent of the members of the parliament were appointed by the head of the interim government, and the share of Kurdish representatives is only between 10 and 12, which is not in line with the demographic and political reality of the country.

He emphasized that after decades of centralized rule and years of war, Syria needs a decentralized and democratic system that guarantees the rights of all ethnic groups and groups in the country.

The representative of the autonomous administration also announced that after the completion of the process of merging the institutions, the official dissolution of the autonomous administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will be announced, but this action is subject to a political and constitutional solution to the Kurdish issue in Syria.Finally, referring to the Kurds' talks with Damascus, he said that after the April 26 conference, a committee was formed to negotiate with the Syrian interim government, but he has not received a response from Damascus so far. He emphasized the need for unity among Kurdish forces and said that the political convergence of the Kurds could pave the way for their effective participation in building a new Syria.