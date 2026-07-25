I was not aware of the lifting of the immunity of the representatives; I complain about the speaker of the parliament, the government and the judiciar

According to KurdPress, Farhad Atrushi, the second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, announced that he was not aware of the decision to lift the immunity of the representatives and that the speaker of the parliament made this decision without consulting his deputies and even without informing the representatives.“This process was completely confidential. I personally have a complaint against the Speaker of the House of Representatives. According to the information I have, he signed the letter regarding the lifting of the immunity of the representatives, but I had no knowledge of this issue,” Atrushi said in an interview with Dromedia.

“I also have a complaint against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the judiciary and the Iraqi Prime Minister, because we were not present in this process, while such an important issue affects the political process of the country and we all have to take responsibility for it,” he added.