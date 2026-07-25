Imamoglu calls for all people to support Özgür Özel's New Party

According to Kurdistan Press, after the start of the process of establishing the "New Party", Ekrem İmamoğlu issued a statement titled "New Generation Politics Calls on Turkey and 86 Million Citizens". In this statement, he considered the current management system to be the main cause of Turkey's political, economic and social problems and emphasized the need to defend the republic, democracy and justice.

Imamoğlu began his statement with these sentences: "The republic means the nation. Democracy is the independence of the people and a will with free thought and conscience.Justice is the foundation of the state, ensuring its eternal survival and the rule of law.”

Stating that “our struggle is a struggle for the republic, democracy and justice,” he criticized Turkey’s presidential system and said: “The presidential system is the cause of political collapse and the Erdogan government is responsible for the collapse in all areas. The republic has been sidelined and they have stepped off the democratic train. The country has surrendered to the law of the powerful and the palace judiciary.”

Imamoglu went on to list the consequences of the Erdogan system in areas such as the economy, inflation, agriculture, unemployment and investment. He said that Turkey is facing economic exhaustion, poverty and bankruptcy, and pointed to uncontrolled inflation, rising food prices and youth unemployment.

His statement said: “60 percent of the employed and retired people live in a country where their salaries are below the hunger line."He also added: "The youth unemployment rate has exceeded 35 percent and Turkey ranks first in Europe in terms of university graduate unemployment."

Imamoglu described the mood of Turkish society with the words "anger, worry, dissatisfaction and despair" and said that the formation of a new attitude in politics has become a necessity: "New generation politics is a new beginning; it is not a choice, but a necessity." Imamoglu then called on opposition parties, civil society organizations, workers, youth and women to participate in this movement.

Call to form "One Million Turkish Volunteers"

Imamoglu also addressed the issue of election security and preparation for voting day, saying: "One million Turkish volunteers must consider participating in the struggle for democracy, preparing to secure the elections and ballot boxes, and being present in this struggle as a sacred duty."

He added, noting that the average age of the Turkish population is 35, "Turkey must consider it its duty for its future to end this unconventional palace regime, which has reached the end of its life, has lost its energy, is isolated from the people in a palace with 1,150 rooms; to remove its officials and to expand the democratic struggle."

Imamoglu announced the goals of the movement as defending the founding values ​​of the republic, the sovereignty of the nation, the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, social justice, science and technology, strengthening local administrations and equality of citizens. "Our goal is to rebuild Turkey with a large and collective mobilization and establish the sovereignty of the nation," he said.»

We join Özgür Özel

At the end of his statement, Imamoğlu addressed the 86 million citizens of Turkey: “This invitation is addressed to all of us; to the east, west, south and north of the country, to the villages, towns and cities, and to all 86 million people. Let us hear this resounding voice and begin our powerful movement towards the future. Let us all take a step together with Özgür Özel, the leader of the New Party.”