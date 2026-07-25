UN Secretary-General visits Syria after 17 years

According to Kurdistan Press, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Damascus on Saturday morning, July 25; the visit is the first official visit by a UN Secretary-General to Syria in 17 years and the first since Ban Ki-moon's visit in 2009. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani welcomed Guterres and his accompanying delegation at Damascus International Airport.According to Reuters, the visit is being made at the invitation of the Syrian government and comes as the country is trying to rebuild its foreign relations, revive its economy and stabilize its internal situation after the political upheavals of 2024 and the beginning of a transitional period. The UN Secretary-General's visit is also being assessed by observers as one of the most important signs of Syria's gradual return to the international diplomatic arena.

According to the announced program, Guterres will meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asad al-Shaibani and a number of senior government officials during the visit. The UN Secretary-General will also hold meetings with representatives of civil society, social activists and local institutions to discuss the political transition process, the reconstruction of the country, national reconciliation and the humanitarian situation in Syria.Guterres is also scheduled to address the new Syrian parliament, emphasizing the UN’s support for a stable, inclusive and sustainable Syria. This will be the first appearance by a UN Secretary-General in the Syrian parliament after years of war and civil war.

In a message issued upon his arrival in Damascus, the UN Secretary-General said: “I have come to Damascus to express solidarity. My message is clear; the UN stands with Syria at this critical juncture and I call on the international community to spare no effort to support the Syrian people.”

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric had also announced before the trip that Guterres would emphasize in his meetings that Syria now has an opportunity not only to overcome the consequences of the war, but also to build the foundations of a more stable, inclusive and prosperous country for all its citizens.The Secretary-General will also visit the United Nations Observer Force in the Golan Heights (UNDOF), which is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Syria and Israel. Guterres’ visit is aimed at reviewing the status of the mission and security developments in the region.

Guterres’ visit comes as Syria has witnessed an expansion of diplomatic relations with various countries in recent months, a partial easing of international sanctions, and increased support for the country’s reconstruction process. However, challenges such as security tensions, infrastructure reconstruction, the return of refugees, and advancing the political transition process remain among the most important issues facing the Syrian government.