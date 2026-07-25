Iraq's oil revenues drop sharply in the first five months of 2026

According to KurdPress, data from the Iraqi Ministry of Finance shows that the country's total revenues in the first five months of 2026 reached 33.747 trillion dinars, a decrease of 12.41 trillion dinars, or 26.88 percent, compared to 46.157 trillion dinars in the same period in 2025.

In contrast, total government spending during the same period was 46.697 trillion dinars, which is only 282 billion dinars (about 0.6 percent) less than last year, indicating that the level of public spending has remained almost constant.

According to these statistics, Iraq's budget deficit in the first five months of this year reached 12.95 trillion dinars, while this figure was 822 billion dinars in the same period last year. Thus, the budget deficit has increased by about 15 times.

The report also shows that in May 2026 alone, government revenues decreased from 9.57 trillion dinars last year to 2.58 trillion dinars, representing a drop of 73 percent. In the same month, government spending decreased by about 5.2 percent to 8.86 trillion dinars, and as a result, the monthly deficit increased to 6.27 trillion dinars.

Another part of the report states that the total funds allocated to the Kurdistan Region in the first five months of 2026 were 5.It was 158 trillion dinars, which is a decrease of only 8.7 billion dinars, or about 0.2 percent, compared to 5.167 trillion dinars in the same period in 2025; an issue that indicates the relative stability of Baghdad's payments to the region.