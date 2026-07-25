The New York Times' Claim About the Ceasefire Proposal to Iran Is Baseless

According to KurdPress, the Iraqi Prime Minister's Information Office issued a statement rejecting the New York Times' report about Ali al-Zaidi's recent visit to Tehran of the US's proposal for a ceasefire.

The statement stated that the material published by the New York Times was "completely baseless" and had no connection to reality.The office also urged the media to publish news about the Iraqi government with caution and to cite only official sources.

The New York Times had previously claimed that Ali al-Zaidi conveyed a US proposal for a ceasefire to Iranian officials during his visit to Tehran, but Tehran rejected the offer. The newspaper quoted Iranian officials as saying that the US proposal did not meet Iran’s demands.