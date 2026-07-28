Kilicdaroglu supports lifting of Ozgur Ozel's immunity in Turkish parliament

According to Kurdpress, the "Türkiye" newspaper, affiliated with the Ikhlas media group and close to the Justice and Development Party (AKP), reported that the leaders of the Republican People's Party (CHP), headed by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, will support lifting the immunity of Ozgur Ozel and the New Party representatives if the cases of lifting the parliamentary immunity of Ozgur Ozel and the New Party representatives are examined.According to the report, Kılıçdaroğlu's close associates, who had previously said that they would vote in favor of the cases to lift the immunity of the deputies if they were brought up in the general assembly of the parliament, have suggested that these cases may be put on the agenda again in the new legislative period.

The Turkish newspaper quoted CHP leaders as saying that it is not right, both politically and legally, for the allegations raised in public opinion to remain unanswered.

They said: "One cannot hide behind the shield of parliamentary immunity. If there is an allegation, one should not be afraid of appearing before the judiciary. If the cases are put on the agenda, our hands will be raised to lift the immunities."

According to the information published in the report, there are currently 61 cases in the Turkish parliament requesting the lifting of the parliamentary immunity of Özgür Özel, the leader of the New Party.Also, before the party was founded, 356 cases involving about 75 CHP deputies were registered in parliament.