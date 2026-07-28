A meeting of the leaders of the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union will be held

According to KurdPress, Ari Harsin, head of the fourth branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Sulaymaniyah, announced in an interview with the Rudaw network that a meeting of the leaders of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union will be held.

He said: "Continuing the delay in holding this meeting will harm the Kurdistan Region and its interests.»

Harsin described the meeting as positive news, adding that the meeting will bring the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union closer than ever before.

He also stated that if the summit is held, the reactivation of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament will become a reality and the current political deadlock will end.

The head of the fourth branch of the Democratic Party concluded by referring to the process of negotiations between the two parties, saying: “If last week the distance between us and the Patriotic Union was four kilometers, now this distance has decreased to two kilometers.”