Resumption of gas production in Kormor

According to KurdPress, "Dane Gas" Company announced in a statement addressed to the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange that after re-evaluating the security conditions and receiving the necessary guarantees from the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi government, gas production in the Kormor field has gradually resumed.

The company emphasized that the purpose of the phased increase in production is to meet the domestic electricity needs of citizens in the Kurdistan Region and other regions of Iraq.Shaker Wajid Shaker, the director of Daneh Gas Company, also told the Kurdistan Democratic Party media that gas production at the Kormor field would return to full capacity, 100 percent, by Tuesday.

Gas production at the Kormor field had been halted since July 16 due to “security conditions.” Following the halt, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Electricity announced that about 2,500 megawatts of electricity production capacity had been reduced, disrupting the implementation of the 24-hour electricity plan and forcing the regional government to use the capacity of private generators to make up for the power shortage.