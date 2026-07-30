The first annual wheat festival kicks off in Qamishlo

According to KurdPress, the first annual wheat festival was held on Wednesday at the initiative of the Syrian Kurdistan Agricultural Scientific Research Center and with the participation of a number of institutions and civil organizations in the March 12 Stadium in Qamishlo.

The organizers announced that the purpose of holding this festival is to introduce the history of wheat, the different stages of its cultivation and harvesting, as well as to explain the economic, cultural and social position of this strategic product in the Jazira region of Syria.In different parts of the festival, traditional and modern tools used in the stages of planting, threshing, and harvesting wheat were displayed to visitors. Old agricultural equipment that was used to grow this crop in the past was also exhibited.

Another part of the festival was dedicated to introducing foods made from wheat. Various types of local breads, traditional foods, and local sweets made with wheat were offered to visitors. Participants also prepared a number of traditional foods, including tanuri bread, cooked wheat, and other local dishes live.

At this event, traditional handicrafts and jewelry made from wheat ears produced by women were also displayed and welcomed by the attendees.The Faculty of Agriculture of the University of Rojava, the Agricultural Research Center, the councils and municipalities of Hasakah and Qamishlo, the families of the victims of the Syrian civil war, the Internal Security Forces, the Youth Union, the Sports Union, the Star Congress, the Geneology Institute, the "Ginvar" Institute, the Women's Organization affiliated with the Labor and Social Affairs Board, the Democratic Society Movement (TEV-DEM), and the Culture Board were among the institutions participating in the festival.

The opening ceremony began with a tribute, and then "Abdulrahman Hassan", a member of the organizing committee, described the festival as the first event of its kind in the Jazira region, and expressed hope that this program will become an annual and comprehensive festival in the coming years.

Next, the "Rayhan" group, consisting of mothers, performed folk dances.Also, a film screening about the history of wheat, artistic and musical performances by the groups "Pila" and "Mezgin Folk Dylans", as well as musical performances by the artists "Jomard" and "Barbang Helat" have been announced as other parts of the festival program.

According to the organizers' plan, the festival today lasted until 1:00 PM in the first session and then started again at 4:00 PM and hosted interested parties until 8:00 PM.