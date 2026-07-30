The cost of war for Turkey has exceeded $2.3 trillion

According to Kurdistan Press, after the end of the cabinet meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on Turkey’s political and economic developments and the so-called “peace and democratic society” process.

Before going into the details of this process, Erdogan referred to the economic consequences of the conflicts of the past few decades and said that the cost imposed on Turkey within the framework of the “war economy” has exceeded $2.3 trillion and its annual cost reaches about $50 billion.Emphasizing that the success of the peace process and democratic society could free Turkey from this economic burden, he said: “The winner of this process will be all of Turkey with its 86 million citizens and the entire nation. Just as business owners will benefit, workers will also benefit; farmers and tourism industry activists will also benefit. Turks, Kurds, Arabs, Laz and Circassians will all win.”

The Turkish president went on to announce that a “framework law” that is supposed to provide the legal basis for this process would be submitted to the country’s parliament in the coming days. Erdogan did not provide further details about the content of the law or the exact timing of its submission.