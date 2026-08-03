Terrorist attack on army headquarters in Marivan

According to Kurd Press, the public relations office of the 328th Brigade in Marivan confirmed the news and announced: The attack was carried out at around 3 am by elements of a terrorist group.

The attackers used two suicide drones (FPV) and fired RPG rockets to target one of the brigade's headquarters in the border strip.

According to the public relations office of the 328th Brigade, during this terrorist act, soldier Abolfazl Goodarzi was martyred and another army soldier was wounded.The injured person was immediately transferred to a medical center and is receiving medical care.

Further details about the dimensions of the attack and the status of its perpetrators have not yet been released, and security and operational investigations are ongoing.