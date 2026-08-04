Women's Protection Units (YPJ) join Syrian Ministry of Interior

According to Kurdistan Press, "Abdul Karim Omar", the representative of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria in Damascus, announced the agreement of the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) to join the Ministry of Interior of the Syrian interim government and announced that these forces will be organized in the form of a special unit to fight terrorism within the structure of this ministry; a move that is being carried out within the framework of negotiations between the Autonomous Administration and Damascus to integrate the military and security institutions of the two sides.Abdul Karim Omar, the representative of the autonomous administration in Damascus, made important statements in an interview with Rudaw Network about the relations between the autonomous administration and the Syrian interim government, the role of the Kurdistan Region in the talks process, and solutions to resolve the Kurdish issue in Syria.

He announced that a meeting between Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and officials of the Syrian interim government will be held in the near future; a meeting that, according to him, could be of particular importance in the continuation of the negotiations between the two sides.

Referring to the recent visit of Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, to Damascus and his meeting with Syrian officials, Abdul Karim Omar assessed the role of the Kurdistan Region as important in facilitating talks between Damascus, Erbil, Baghdad, and northern and eastern Syria.

He said: "Nechirvan Barzani is an influential diplomatic figure, and the Damascus government is also aware of this issue.This meeting can help strengthen trust between the parties and pave the way for new talks and agreements.”

The representative of the Autonomous Administration also announced the agreement of the YPJ to join the Syrian Ministry of Interior.

According to him, these forces will operate as a special counter-terrorism unit within the structure of the Ministry of Interior; a move that is taking place within the framework of ongoing talks between the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Interim Government.

Abdul Karim Omar also emphasized that the Kurdish issue in Syria will not be resolved through the integration of military forces alone, saying that this case requires a comprehensive political solution.

Referring to the Syrian parliamentary elections, he stated: “The Kurds are the second largest ethnic group in Syria, but when a Kurdish candidate ran for the position of deputy speaker of the parliament, he received only 10 votes."

He added: "This shows that resolving the Kurdish issue is not possible through voting, but requires political agreements between the Kurds and the Syrian government. The rights of the Kurds must also be formally guaranteed in the Syrian constitution."

The representative of the self-governing administration went on to refer to the Kurdish Unity Conference held on April 26 last year with the participation of Kurdish political parties and civil society organizations, and said that the participants in this meeting reached an agreement on a joint document on the future of Syria and the rights of the Kurds.

He emphasized that the aim of this agreement is the unified and coordinated presence of the Kurds in negotiations with Damascus to defend the rights of the Kurdish people, and concluded by saying: "As long as the Kurds are not united and do not enter the negotiations with one voice, it will be difficult to reach a final solution."