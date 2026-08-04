4 August 2026 - 13:53

Nechirvan Barzani's visit helps resolve the Kurdish issue and stabilize Syria

Nechirvan Barzani's visit helps resolve the Kurdish issue and stabilize Syria

Syria Service - SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi called the visit of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, to Syria "historic" and, emphasizing his role in supporting the Kurdish issue, expressed hope that this visit would lead to strengthening the stability of Syria and advancing the solution to the Kurdish issue in the region.

According to KurdPress, Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), described the visit of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, to Syria as "historic" and considered it an important and satisfying event.In a message he posted on the X social network, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi wrote that the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government has always played an important role in supporting the cause of the Kurds in Syria and Kurdistan in general, referring to Nechirvan Barzani's role in supporting the Kurdish issue.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces also expressed hope that this visit would have a positive impact on the process of establishing stability and peace in Syria and help advance the solution to the Kurdish issue in the region.

News ID 161558

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