4 August 2026 - 14:01

Extraordinary meeting of the People's Democracy and Equality Party on the Peace Framework Law for the Peace Process

Extraordinary meeting of the People's Democracy and Equality Party on the Peace Framework Law for the Peace Process

Service Turkey – The Central Executive Board of the People's Democracy and Equality Party (PDP) will hold an extraordinary meeting today to review the latest developments regarding the expected "Framework Law" for the peace process and democratic society.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Central Executive Board of the People's Democracy and Equality Party (PDP) will meet today, August 4, at 3:00 PM local time at the party's headquarters.

The extraordinary meeting will be co-chaired by Tuncer Bakrhan and Tula Hatem Oğulları, the party's co-chairs.According to the published information, the members of the Central Executive Board of the Democratic Party will evaluate the ongoing discussions on the “Framework Law”, the results of the meetings and consultations held with other political parties, and the latest status of the drafting that is expected to be submitted to the parliament.

The regular meeting of the Central Executive Board of the Democratic Party is also scheduled to be held on August 12.

News ID 161560

Tags

اخبار مرتبط

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha