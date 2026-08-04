Extraordinary meeting of the People's Democracy and Equality Party on the Peace Framework Law for the Peace Process

According to Kurdistan Press, the Central Executive Board of the People's Democracy and Equality Party (PDP) will meet today, August 4, at 3:00 PM local time at the party's headquarters.

The extraordinary meeting will be co-chaired by Tuncer Bakrhan and Tula Hatem Oğulları, the party's co-chairs.According to the published information, the members of the Central Executive Board of the Democratic Party will evaluate the ongoing discussions on the “Framework Law”, the results of the meetings and consultations held with other political parties, and the latest status of the drafting that is expected to be submitted to the parliament.

The regular meeting of the Central Executive Board of the Democratic Party is also scheduled to be held on August 12.