Peace Bill Agreed; Bill to Go to Parliament This Month

According to Kurdistan Press, the "Peace and Democratic Society" process remains one of the most important axes of political developments in Turkey and Turkish Kurdistan, and the discussion on the peace bill, known as the "Framework Law", continues as one of the main issues of this process.According to the Kurdistan Region News Agency, while the draft law is expected to be put on the agenda of the Turkish parliament this month, the Democrat Party delegation consisting of Pervin Boldan and Medhat Sancar met with Afghan Ala, the deputy chairman of the Justice and Development Party, and Abdullah Güler, the head of the party's parliamentary faction, on Wednesday evening. Despite the meeting, the Democrat Party has not yet issued an official statement on the details.

Democrat Party sources announced that an agreement was reached during the meeting to present the "framework law" in July, and that reports claiming that the review of the law would be postponed to October are not true.

The sources also emphasized that discussions between the Democrat Party, the Justice and Development Party and other political parties on the text of the draft law are still ongoing.According to this process, the draft will first be made available to political parties for review and comment, and then it will be referred to the Turkish Parliament for discussion and consideration.

Following these consultations, it is expected that the İmralı Democratic Party delegation will travel to İmralı Island in the near future and meet and talk with Abdullah Öcalan.