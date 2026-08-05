Delegation of Syrian Oil Company and HKN Energy Company Arrives in Qamishlo

According to Kurdpress, a delegation headed by Yousef Qabalawi, President of the Syrian Oil Company, and CEO of HKN Energy Company, arrived in the city of Qamishlo on Tuesday to visit the oil and gas facilities in the Rmilan region.

According to Havar News Agency, during its visit to the Rmilan region, the delegation will visit oil production units and gas facilities and examine the process of activities, production rates and how to manage operations in these centers.

The purpose of this trip is to assess the status of oil and gas fields and get acquainted with the process of implementing current activities in this sector.It has also been announced that after the end of the visits, the delegation will hold a press conference on oil and gas activities and upcoming plans, and will explain in more detail the results of this trip and future actions.