Syrian Kurdistan oil production to reach 250,000 barrels per day by the end of 2027

According to Kurdpress, after the signing of a 25-year cooperation agreement between the Syrian Oil Company and the American energy company HKN, a joint delegation visited the Rmilan, Tal Adas-Girzero oil fields and the Al-Suwaydiyah gas facilities in northern and eastern Syria. The two sides announced that by implementing a phased program and using modern technologies, the region's oil production will increase from 100,000 barrels per day to about 250,000 barrels by the end of 2027.According to local media, a delegation from the Syrian Oil Company, headed by the company's CEO Yousef Qabalawi, along with representatives of the American energy company HKN, visited the Rmilan, Tal Adas-Girzero oil fields and the Al-Suwaydiya gas plant in Hasakah province after signing a 25-year cooperation agreement.

During the visit, the delegation members were informed about the oil extraction process, the operation of the facilities and the plans for the reconstruction and development of the oil and gas fields, and technical experts also presented a report on the status of the facilities, ongoing projects and development plans.

The Syrian Oil Company announced in a statement that during the visit, the two sides discussed the implementation of a comprehensive plan for the development of the oil fields using modern technologies and a specific timetable.According to this plan, oil production in the Remilan fields will reach about 250,000 barrels per day in stages by the end of 2027.

The American energy company HKN also announced that it has plans to modernize infrastructure and increase oil production capacity in Syria, and cooperation with the Syrian Oil Company will continue within the framework of this long-term contract.

The Syrian Oil Company also emphasized that national capacities will be used in the implementation of this project, and that the residents of the region will have the opportunity to participate in the exploitation, development and management of oil and gas fields.

Yousef Qabalawi, CEO of the Syrian Oil Company, stated in a press conference that all oil fields in the island region are under the management of the company and that the reconstruction and renovation operations of these fields will begin soon and quickly.The Syrian Oil Minister also announced that the country's current oil production in these fields is about 100,000 barrels per day, and it is expected that this amount will increase to more than 250,000 barrels per day with the implementation of development projects.