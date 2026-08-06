None of the Autonomous Administration employees have been removed from the integration process

According to Kurdistan Press, "Mohammad Anjarani", the Minister of Local Administration and Environment of the Syrian Interim Government, announced that the process of reviewing and integrating the Autonomous Administration employees of northern and eastern Syria into the government's administrative structure is continuing, and the files of employees from the provinces of Hasakah, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and the northern regions of Aleppo are under review.He emphasized that so far, no employees have been removed from the lists provided, and the purpose of this process is to organize the administrative structure and verify the employees' information.

According to Rudaw, Syrian Minister of Local Administration and Environment Mohammad Anjarani explained the process of integrating autonomous administration employees into government institutions in an interview with the network.

Stating that the employment situation of employees in different regions of Syria is different, he said that the government is carrying out this process based on a systematic and phased plan.

Anjarani stated that the first phase of this program has been completed and decisions related to the return of employees who were dismissed in the past have been signed.

He added that after the agreement of January 29, the second phase of this process has begun, and now the case of employees in northern and eastern Syria is on the agenda.According to him, the file includes employees of the autonomous administration, those who have already been dismissed, as well as employees who are currently working in their positions.

The Syrian Minister of Local Administration and Environment also announced that he had established contact with officials in the provinces of Hasakah, Raqqa, rural Deir Ezzor, and rural Aleppo, and said that discussions with employees are continuing to verify their identities and prevent the registration of false or duplicate names on the lists.

He called on all employees to contact the relevant departments to update their information, correct their profiles, and complete their files.

In response to a question about the publication of some speculations that a number of employees were excluded from the integration process, Anjarani denied this claim and said: “No one has been removed from the lists."We are proceeding with the review process based on the lists sent by the departments and municipalities." He concluded by emphasizing that the Syrian government's goal in this process is to reduce the administrative pressure on the governorates and create a more efficient structure in the executive agencies in order to prevent an increase in the number of employees who do not provide direct services to citizens.