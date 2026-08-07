Demirtaş will not be subject to the Freedom Law

According to Kurdistan Press, Abdulkadir Selvi, a columnist for Hurriyet newspaper and one of the journalists who is known for being close to Recep Tayyip Erdogan's media team, claimed in a note that Turkish Justice Minister Akin Görlek said at a meeting of the Justice and Development Party's Central Decision-Making and Management Board that Abdullah Öcalan and Selahattin Demirtaş will not benefit from the provisions of the "Framework Law".According to the report, after the National Security Council approves the dissolution of the PKK, there will be a possibility of a change in the management of some municipalities run by state administrators; however, Ahmet Özer, the Kurdish mayor of Istanbul’s Esenyurt district, will not return to the Esenyurt municipality.

Abdulkader Selvi, a writer for the daily Hurriyet, published details of a meeting of the Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) Central Decision-Making and Management Board that was held at the same time as the “Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” was submitted to parliament.

According to Selvi, Turkish Justice Minister Akin Görlek explained the scope and implementation of the so-called “Framework Law” proposal to senior party members at the meeting. So far, neither the Justice Ministry nor the AKP have officially confirmed the report.Charpob Law Only Relates to the Dissolution of the PKK

Salvi quoted Görlek as saying that the current proposal is a temporary and special regulation for the dissolution of the PKK and that members of other organizations cannot use it.

According to the report, Görlek said: “There is no question of other terrorist organizations using this law. Even if they take the matter to the Constitutional Court, they cannot benefit from these regulations.”

The proposed law covers crimes related to the establishment or management of the PKK / KCK, its membership, knowingly aiding, abetting, propaganda, organizational activities and financing. The implementation of the regulations also depends on the recognition of the security institutions and the approval of the National Security Council of the end of the organizational existence and complete disarmament of the PKK / KCK.Öcalan and Demirtaş will not be subject to the provisions

According to Selvi, Justice Minister told the AKP meeting that Abdullah Öcalan and Selahattin Demirtaş, former co-chair of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), cannot benefit from the current provisions of the law.

Selvi did not elaborate on the legal basis for excluding Demirtaş from the proposal. Demirtaş has been tried in various cases and the European Court of Human Rights has previously ruled on his continued detention.

The text of the proposal also excludes from the direct scope of the law premeditated murder in the context of organizational activity and crimes committed before June 1, 2005 that are punishable by life imprisonment or aggravated life imprisonment, a provision that has been seen as preventing Öcalan from directly benefiting from the suspension of sentence.Possibility of change in management of some municipalities with state governors

According to Selvi, the situation of municipalities whose elected mayors were dismissed and state governors were appointed was raised at the AKP meeting.

Görlek said: "When the National Security Council recognizes the PKK as a dissolved organization, appointments may be made instead of state governors, because the mayors were dismissed from their positions due to their ties to the terrorist organization."

These words do not explicitly mean that all dismissed mayors will return to their previous positions, and it is not yet clear how the appointments will be made or new managers will be appointed.

Ahmet Özer will not return to his position

Selvi also claimed that the Minister of Justice considered the case of Ahmet Özer, the Kurdish and elected mayor of Esenyurt, different from other municipalities with state governors.Gürlük said: "Esenyurt is in a different situation because the dismissal of its mayor was based on a different reason."

Selvi concluded from these words that Ahmet Özer's return to the Esenyurt mayorship would not be possible under the current regulations. The Ministry of Justice has not yet issued an official statement on this part of the report.