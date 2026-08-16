16 August 2026 - 14:32

Öcalan himself asked for this photo to be taken

Öcalan himself asked for this photo to be taken

Turkey Service – Simultaneously with the approval of the framework law in the Turkish parliament, a picture of Abdullah Öcalan’s family visit to Imrali prison was published for the first time; the picture was taken at Öcalan’s request during the most crowded visit of his family, but was made available to them 10 months later.

According to Kurdistan Press, Ömer Öcalan, a member of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEMP) and nephew of Abdullah Öcalan, published a picture of a family visit to Imrali prison with Öcalan on social media.

Previously, only pictures of the DEMP delegation’s visit to Imrali with Öcalan had been published, and this is the first published picture of a family visit on Imrali Island.This photo was taken during the meeting on October 31, 2025, and shows Abdullah Öcalan with his sister Fatima Öcalan and his nephews Ömer, Berfin and Ali Öcalan.

News ID 161689

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha