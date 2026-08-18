Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: News of secret meeting between Iran and the US in Erbil and mediation by Barzani is fabricated

According to KurdPress, Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, on Monday, August 16, 1405, in his weekly meeting with the media, in response to a question about the published reports about holding a secret meeting between Iran and the US in Erbil, denied these reports.Earlier, Rudaw Network had claimed that Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, played a mediating role in the process of contacts between Iran and the United States, and that a meeting between the two sides was held in Erbil.

In response to this part of the reporter's question about the authenticity of the news of the secret meeting between Iran and the United States in Erbil, Baqaei said: "The second (case) is fabricated."

Regarding the claim of unofficial communication between the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian negotiating team through a channel in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman considered this report as part of media efforts to create a rift between the decision-making bodies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and emphasized that the negotiating team is trusted by all organs of the system, including the country's defense sectors.Begaei stated in this regard: “Once again, media techniques are psychological techniques to induce differences between the decision-making bodies in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and do not hesitate, this is out of desperation.”

He added: “These six months have clearly shown that the cohesion and empathy between the competent sectors in the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the issue of peace and war is unprecedented.”

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry also emphasized: “The negotiating team, thank God, is fully trusted by all the organs of the system, including the defense sectors of the country. For this, we thank God, and certainly any decision that is made, including those related to negotiations and dialogue, will definitely be made taking into account the views and considerations of all sectors of the system.»

Beqaei continued: “In the Islamic Republic of Iran, it has been proven that decision-making is an institutional decision-making process, and it is the institutions that make the best decision by considering all considerations and all issues related to any foreign policy issue.”

These statements come at a time when reports have previously been published about Nechirvan Barzani’s possible role in mediating between Iran and the United States and holding a secret meeting in Erbil; claims that the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has now explicitly denied holding such a meeting.

According to the position announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, mediation between Tehran and Washington has been pursued through other channels, and Qatar and Pakistan are considered as known channels for this communication.