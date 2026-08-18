According to Kurdistan Press, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on his X social media account today, Monday, August 17, 2026, in response to the drone attack on the private office of Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region: “Nothing justifies the senseless attack on Prime Minister Barzani’s office.”

Araqchi added: “Our Kurdish friends must be vigilant against false flag tactics designed to create discord between neighbors.”

Referring to Iran’s relations with the Iraqi Kurds, the Iranian Foreign Minister also emphasized: “We supported our Kurdish friends against Saddam and ISIS and we are grateful for the security they provide on our border.»

These statements were made while the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Counter-Terrorism Service had previously claimed that two drones that were bombed were directed from Iran towards the private office of the regional prime minister and the residence of the head of the security service in the Pirmam region; a claim that has so far been rejected by Iranian officials, and in his recent position, Araqchi, while condemning the attack, assessed it as part of “false flag” tactics to create discord between neighbors.