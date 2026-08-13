Nechirvan Barzani welcomes the approval of the Peace Framework Law in Turkey

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, welcomed the approval of the “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” Law in the General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament by issuing a written statement.

Barzani described the approval of this law as a “courageous step” and said: “This action is an important step towards achieving lasting peace, tranquility and stability in Türkiye and throughout the region.»

He stressed that peace and dialogue are the most correct way to resolve disputes, adding that the era of armed solutions is over.

The President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region said: “This law provides a great opportunity to build trust between all segments of Turkish society and achieve peaceful coexistence. Everyone should support it and work for the success of peace.”

Barzani also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and all leaders and parties who played a role in drafting and approving this law.

Finally, he reiterated the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s full support for the success of the peace process and the establishment of calm.