Framework Law Published on Turkish Official Gazette

According to KurdPress, the 12-Article Law “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration”, known as the Framework Law, was published in the country’s official gazette after being approved by 467 votes in the Turkish Parliament. The implementation of the regulations related to the peace process and democratic society will begin after the National Security Council’s report is presented and approved.

The Framework Law was published in the Turkish Official Gazette at 24:00 last night.

This law, which consists of 12 articles, was previously approved by 467 votes in the Turkish Parliament’s General Assembly.According to the provisions of the law, the implementation of the provisions foreseen for the peace process and democratic society will begin after the presentation of the recognition and approval report of the Turkish National Security Council (MGK).