Mazloum Kobani offers condolences on the passing of Iranian president, his companions

In his message, Kobani stated: "I offer my condolences to the brotherly Iranian nation on the passing of President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and their accompanying delegation. I pray to the Almighty for abundant mercy for them and patience their respected families."

Ayatollah Ibrahim Raisi was the eighth president of Iran who was elected to run the country in the 13th presidential election in 2021.

Seyed Ibrahim Raisi on Sunday (May 19, 2024) along with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz, Malek Rahmati Governor-General of East Azerbaijan, Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, head of the presidential protection team and pilots and flight crew were martyred in a plane crash upon return from Khoda'afarin Dam and on their way to Tabriz Oil Refinery in Varzghan District of East Azarbaijan Province.