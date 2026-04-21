Mohammad Samaan officially became the governor of Kirkuk after taking the oath

According to Kurdpress, Mohammad Samaan took a legal oath in the Kirkuk court on Tuesday morning, April 21, and officially started working as the governor of this city.

This action took place after the changes in the balance of power in the Kirkuk Provincial Council, and based on it, Mohammad Samaan from the Turkmen Front faction has taken over the responsibility of the administration of this province since April 21.

Last night, the Presidency of Iraq announced that the presidential decree appointing Mohammad Samaan as the governor of Kirkuk was communicated to him by the president.

The election of Mohammad Samaan as the governor of Kirkuk was done after months of political discussion and conflict between different groups of this province, and this appointment is evaluated in the framework of an agreement between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Turkmen and Arab parties for the administration of Kirkuk.

Also, this is the first time in the recent history of Iraq that a Turkmen figure reaches the position of Kirkuk governorate; a position that used to change hands mainly between Kurds and Arabs.