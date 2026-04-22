Opposition to by-term elections is opposition to the constitution

According to Kordpress, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Özgur Ozel, discussed the issues of the day at the weekly meeting of his party's faction in the Turkish Parliament and once again insisted on his request to hold mid-term elections. He emphasized that "Opposition to mid-term elections means opposition to the Constitution."

Ozel also reacted to the statements of Tom Barak, the US special representative for Syrian affairs and the country's ambassador in Ankara, who recently participated in the "Antalya Diplomacy Forum" and criticized the proposed approaches.

He said harshly: "They are trying to establish the order desired by Trump in Türkiye." Meanwhile, Erdogan was asking for time to meet with Trump through his son. To those who remain silent on the idea of ​​a powerful, monarch-like leadership, I say that the alignments are becoming clearer both domestically and globally. A group of authoritarian leaders is shaping a new order in which certain groups gain power instead of the people and democracies are weakened."

."They stand with Trump and Netanyahu, but we stand with Gaza, with Lula in Brazil and Sanchez in Spain, and with all the democrats in the world," Ozel added

Referring to Barak's words that "the only efficient systems in the Middle East are benevolent monarchies or similar structures", he emphasized: "We are waiting for the first elections. Those elections, like in Hungary, will be a contest between democrats and authoritarians. We will defeat all of them and return democracy to Türkiye."

In another part of his speech, the leader of CHP mentioned the attacks on schools in Riha (Orfa) and Marash regions and considered these incidents as a sign of social crisis and "corruption in management". He said: "Even the recent evaluations of Mr. Bagcheh Lee and Mr. Erdoğan show the existence of crisis, exhaustion and indifference in the administration of the country."

At the end, Ozel once again called the government to hold mid-term elections and said: "Announce the date of the elections and hold them." "If you believe in yourself, come and stand before us."