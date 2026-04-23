Conscription is an outdated idea

According to Kordpress, Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the Government of Law coalition, announced that the House of Representatives has reviewed the plan to restore mandatory military service, a plan that according to him is an outdated idea and belongs to the past.

He emphasized that modern wars no longer rely on large numbers of soldiers, but on drones and advanced technologies.

Maliki has pointed out in a message that gathering a large number of soldiers without any real need imposes a lot of costs on the government.

He clarified that it is better to direct these resources towards increasing the efficiency of the army and creating an effective force with fewer numbers.

In the end, he asked the House of Representatives not to rush the approval of this law.