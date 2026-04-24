Continued drone attacks on the headquarters of Kurdish parties opposing Iran in the region

According to Kordpress, at 7:20 pm on Thursday, two drones crashed in the administrative area of ​​Basrameh district and also in Razgari district of Erbil province, and there were no casualtie.

Sepi Media wrote: According to the information of a source in Basrameh district, which was provided to the media, "a drone has fallen near the village of Baba Jiski on the border of this district."

At the same time, another drone also crashed in Rosgari district in Khabat city, without any casualties.

Al-Mayadeen network has also reported drone attacks on Kurdish groups opposed to Iran in the Kurdistan region.