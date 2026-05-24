High tension at CHP headquarters as police entered the building

According to Kordpress, following the escalation of tensions in the headquarters of the Republican People's Party of Türkiye (CHP), the Turkish police entered the party building using tear gas.

According to reports, after the current management of the party, led by Ozgur Özel, refused to leave the building, police forces moved in to enforce the order of the judicial authorities. It is said that during this action, tear gas was used inside the building to force the people present to leave.

This is despite the fact that the lawyers of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu along with a number of members of parliament visited the party building on the morning of the incident, but they were not allowed to enter by the current administration and the doors of the building were closed on them.

In continuation of these tensions, the Ankara Prosecutor's Office issued an order to vacate the CHP headquarters to hand it over to Kılıçdaroğlu.

The party's current leader, Ozgur Özel, announced in a video message that the party was under "serious attack" and stressed that party members would not leave the building under any circumstances.

He also said: "We have stood against this action, the doors were closed and we started the resistance. "Now the police have come and they want to take over this building, but we will not leave here, although I don't know how long we can resist."