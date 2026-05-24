The process of electing the representatives of Haskeh, Qamishlo and Kobani in the Syrian Parliament started at the same time as the Kurdish parties pr

According to Kurdpress, today the process of electing the representatives of the cities of Hasakah, Qamishlo and Kobani to be members of the Syrian Parliament "Majlis Khalq" in the northern and eastern regions of Syria is underway. A process that has been accompanied by criticism and dissatisfaction from a number of Kurdish parties.

According to Havar news agency, pre-determined election commissions are responsible for electing the representatives of these cities, and voting centers have been identified in Haskeh local administration building, the old cultural center and the Engineers Association building in Qamishlo, as well as a center in Kobani city.

According to this process, 9 out of 15 members will be elected in Haskeh and 5 other members will be appointed by the head of the interim government. Previously, the representative of Sarekani was appointed. In Kobani, 2 people will be elected as representatives.

Meanwhile, 24 Kurdish parties have rejected this electoral mechanism and described it as a continuation of the policies of ignoring the rights of Kurds. These parties believe that limiting Kurdish representation to 4 seats out of 210 seats is a clear distortion of the demographic and political realities of the region.

According to these parties, after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government and the coming to power of the Tahrir Al-Sham Committee, the election process is carried out through appointments and under the supervision of election commissions and the head of the interim government.

According to the announced structure, the Syrian People's Assembly has 210 members, 70 of whom are appointed by the head of the interim government.