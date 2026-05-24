MSD emphasized the implementation of the January 29 agreement and the participation of all components in the future of Syria

According to Kurdpress, in the dialogue-oriented meeting of the Communications Office of the Syrian Democratic Assembly (MSD) held in Hasaka city, the necessity of implementing the clauses of the January 29 agreement between the Syrian Interim Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), strengthening the national dialogue and ensuring the participation of all components of the society in the future of the new Syria was emphasized.

According to Havar news agency, the MSD communications office held a meeting titled "The status of the agreement on January 29; Necessities and Needs" was held in the office of this parliament in Haskeh. The meeting started with a minute of silence and a number of social figures, representatives of political parties, lawyers, women activists, clerics and nomadic sheikhs were present in it.

"Hassan Mohammad Ali", the co-head of MSD's communication office, was in charge of this meeting. He said: "Many people ask what we have achieved from this agreement and what changes will happen after that at the level of all parties. This agreement is the beginning of a new stage in the modern history of Syria, not its end.

He added that the present forces should develop new strategies and plans and look beyond the limited geographical framework. According to him, the future of Syria should be seen based on diversity, pluralism and institutional structures.

Muhammad Ali also emphasized: "We have reached from demanding rights through force to demanding them through the path of the law and the legitimacy of the Constitution." "There is no easy path ahead and there are great challenges, but the experience of autonomous management has been able to provide a new model of management."

Referring to the concerns and fears in the society, he said: "If necessary efforts are made, real changes can be made; Especially considering the international developments. "We see this agreement as a window to become an influential force in Syria and reject accusations such as separatism or fueling internal conflicts."

The co-head of MSD's communications office stated that although not all demands have been met, this agreement could be the starting point of a new process that will provide the basis for development and progress. He warned that all parties should work to prevent the deterioration of the economic situation and the country from being dragged into new divisions and divisions.

In the continuation of the meeting, the attendees presented their views and emphasized the need to speed up the implementation of the provisions of the agreement, pay attention to the special characteristics of the Kurds in the region, and guarantee the rights of all components of the society.

The participants also called for the continuation of the dialogue between all parties in Syria and the opening of avenues for discussion about the current political developments. In this meeting, emphasis was placed on strengthening the role of civil and political institutions, increasing trust between different groups, and improving the economic situation and public services.

Some of the attendees also believed that the success of any political agreement depends on the existence of a real will to implement it and the participation of all parties in shaping the future of Syria.

This meeting ended its work by emphasizing the continuation of dialogue sessions to exchange views and strengthen national understanding.