We will expand trade with Iran after the war

According to IRNA's Kordpress report, Omar Bulat said at the opening ceremony of Gorblak Customs in Turkey: "We will not limit ourselves to the road crossing in relation to Iran, and we will strengthen the rail crossing and air traffic as well."

He called Gorblock crossing the most important crossing between this country and the Islamic Republic of Iran and added: Agri province and Gorblock crossing is the gateway of Europe to Asia and we will not be indifferent to this capacity in any way.

Referring to the beginning of the movement to revive land crossings in Turkey in 2003, the Minister of Economy of Turkey said: Gorblak crossing is the 19th crossing that was restored during this period in order to strengthen economic capacities with neighboring countries.

He stated that the amount of foreign trade of the Republic of Turkey has reached 800 billion dollars, and said: this amount includes almost 50% of the Turkish economy, which shows the importance of this area.

."Bolat" continued: We are trying to increase the amount of foreign trade of the Republic of Türkiye to one trillion dollars by 2030

Appreciating the sympathy of Iranian officials in the development of trade, the Minister of Economy of Turkey said: The efforts made by the governor of West Azerbaijan to develop trade exchanges and constructive relations between the two countries are commendable and we appreciate it.

Reza Rahmani, the governor of West Azarbaijan, along with his delegation, attended the opening ceremony of the Gorblak border crossing of the Republic of Turkey, and several meetings were held with the Turkish sides in this regard.