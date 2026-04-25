Iran's Foreign Minister met with Pakistan Army Commander

Press reported that General Asim Malik, National Security Adviser and Head of the Army Intelligence Organization, Pakistan's Interior Minister Seyyed Mohsen Naqvi, as well as Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi, Iran's Ambassador to Islamabad Amiri Moghadam and Baqai, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were also present in this meeting.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Interior and the Commander of the Army of Pakistan upon his arrival in Islamabad last night.

Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, wrote on X social network after the welcoming ceremony for Araghchi and the Iranian delegation: "I am eagerly waiting for our productive meetings and interactions, which will be conducted with the aim of strengthening peace and stability in the region."

At the same time, Ismail Beqai, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country, wrote in a message on X social network: We entered Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, for an official trip. During this trip, Dr. Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, will consult with high-ranking Pakistani officials regarding their mediation efforts and Jameela's efforts to end the war of aggression imposed by the US and the Zionist regime and to establish peace in the region.

He emphasized: No meeting between Iran and America has been planned. The opinions and considerations of the Islamic Republic of Iran are reflected to the Pakistani side.