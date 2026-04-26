The postponement of the meeting of the Shiite coordination framework

According to Kurdpress, the coordination framework of Iraqi Shiite forces postponed the meeting to determine the candidate for the post of prime minister, which was supposed to be held on Saturday evening, to Sunday, April 26.

According to the report of "Al Raba'a" channel, citing an informed source, this postponement is due to the lack of agreement between the parties regarding the mechanism of selecting the prime ministerial candidate. An issue that shows that differences beyond individuals have also reached the level of decision-making rules.

According to Draw Media, at the same time, Hammam Hammoudi, the head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, announced that the coordination framework has determined the criteria for the selection of the prime minister, the most important of which include national acceptance, adherence to the view of religious authority, and securing the interests of the country.

He emphasized that the final choice should be made based on electoral votes, the number of parliamentary seats and the weight of political forces inside the parliament.

On the other hand, Mashrek Fariji from the "Reconstruction and Development" coalition emphasized that basically tonight's meeting was not held and none of the names mentioned in the media space were agreed upon.

The recent movements take place when after Nouri Maliki and Mohammad Shia al-Sudani withdrew from the competition, names such as Bassem Badri and Ehsan Al-Awadi were proposed, but these options could not gain the necessary consensus.

Further, other names such as Haider al-Abadi and Hamid al-Shatri have entered the competition, without an agreement being formed on them.

According to the observers, if the meeting on Sunday ends without a result, it is possible that the Shia currents will enter the parliament with more than one candidate and the final decision about the prime minister will be left to the representatives.