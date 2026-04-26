Government institutions will return to Kobani soon

According to Kurdpress, following the recent political developments in Syria and Syrian Kurdistan, the return of government institutions and organizing the management of different regions has become one of the most important issues of the day. Ebrahim Muslim, the new director of Kobani region, announcing that his official arrival in this city is near, announced the beginning of extensive programs to rebuild infrastructure, activate service departments, rebuild schools and medical centers, and use local and specialist forces, and emphasized that the full return of the Syrian government to Kobani will provide the basis for serious improvement of public services.

According to Rodav Network, after the recent political developments in Syria and Syrian Kurdistan, the issue of the administration of different regions and the return of government institutions has become one of the main topics of discussion. Kobani region is also one of the most important regions that is in the stage of administrative and service transition and is facing extensive changes in the field of management and public services.

The interim government of Syria has appointed Ibrahim Muslim as the responsible director of the Kobani region. He, who is currently pursuing his activities from Jarablus, has announced that he will soon officially enter Kobani city and a new phase of administrative management of this region will begin.