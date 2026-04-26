The delegation of the Democratic Party went to meet the new governor

According to Kurdpress, a delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party met with Mohammad Samaan Agha, the governor of Kirkuk and the head of the Turkmen Front, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkmen Front.

In this meeting, which was held with the purpose of congratulating this occasion, the delegation of the Democratic Party attended the governor's office, celebrated the anniversary of the founding of the Turkmen Front and had a conversation with the new governor of Kirkuk.

This meeting was held while the media statements of the Democratic Party regarding the process of selecting the governor of Kirkuk and the related agreements were raised.

The delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party met with Turkman governor of Kirkuk and gave him a bouquet of flowers while boycotting the Rashid Hotel meeting and electing Ribwar Taha as the Kurdish governor of Kirkuk, they had no interaction with this Kurdish governor in the last two years.