The increase in ISIS activity in Syria

According to Kordpress, Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper wrote in a report about Syria that this country entered a phase of relative stability at the beginning of this year, after a period of internal unrest. A phase that was formed at the same time as the efforts to rebuild the security and political structures, especially after the agreements made with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

However, these developments have made Syria face a new challenge; Revival of ISIS activities, which is trying to take advantage of existing security gaps to rebuild its influence.

The newspaper emphasized that the Syrian island region has become the most important field of ISIS activity in 2026, especially after the reduction of the US presence and the transfer of military forces, which created a new security situation. ISIS has also used this situation to increase its attacks and has carried out about 22 attacks in March alone.

Al-Sharq Al-Awsat added that ISIS has changed its strategy from direct territorial control to guerrilla warfare and limited attacks, and is now targeting military centers and infrastructure to increase the cost of running the country for the Damascus government.

This group also tries to introduce itself as a "resistance force" using religious and media discourse and at the same time question the government's ability to establish security and stability.

According to this newspaper, Daesh also takes advantage of social divisions and economic crisis to expand its influence, and it especially focuses on recruiting young people in refugee camps and uses modern media tools and mobilizing propaganda.

In the end, Al-Sharq Al-Awsat warned that although ISIS no longer has the ability to control the land, it still retains the capacity to create instability and security and political losses, and this is a serious test of the Syrian government's ability to stabilize peace.