Without a mediator, there is no dialogue with the Democratic Party

According to Kurdpress, Luqman Verdi, a member of the leadership of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, said: "Currently, there is no dialogue or political communication between the Patriotic Union and the Democratic Party, unless an international or regional party becomes a mediator, which we do not consider to be a suitable action and we believe that we should sit at the negotiating table ourselves."

He also mentioned that Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union, met Masoud Barzani 16 times with the aim of reaching an agreement.

According to him, just before the recent tensions in the region, Bafel Talabani met with Masoud Barzani three times, in two meetings, Nechirvan Barzani and Qabad Talabani were also present, but the Democratic Party did not show readiness to reach an agreement.

This member of the leadership of the Patriotic Union also added: "The Patriotic Union voted for the candidate of the Democratic Party in the matter of electing the Vice Speaker of the Parliament, but the Democratic Party refused to support the candidate of the Patriotic Union in the presidential issue."