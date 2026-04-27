27 April 2026 - 13:18

Patriotic Union:

Without a mediator, there is no dialogue with the Democratic Party

Without a mediator, there is no dialogue with the Democratic Party

Service of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region - A member of the leadership of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan has announced that the relationship between this party and the Kurdistan Democratic Party has reached an impasse and has pointed out that there is no dialogue between the two parties without foreign mediation.

According to Kurdpress, Luqman Verdi, a member of the leadership of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, said: "Currently, there is no dialogue or political communication between the Patriotic Union and the Democratic Party, unless an international or regional party becomes a mediator, which we do not consider to be a suitable action and we believe that we should sit at the negotiating table ourselves."

He also mentioned that Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union, met Masoud Barzani 16 times with the aim of reaching an agreement.

According to him, just before the recent tensions in the region, Bafel Talabani met with Masoud Barzani three times, in two meetings, Nechirvan Barzani and Qabad Talabani were also present, but the Democratic Party did not show readiness to reach an agreement.

This member of the leadership of the Patriotic Union also added: "The Patriotic Union voted for the candidate of the Democratic Party in the matter of electing the Vice Speaker of the Parliament, but the Democratic Party refused to support the candidate of the Patriotic Union in the presidential issue."

News ID 160597

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