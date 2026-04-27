Meeting of ENKS and Mazloum Abdi to strengthen the political unity of Syrian Kurds

According to Kurdpress, the leadership board of the Patriotic Council of Syrian Kurds (ENKS) and the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, held an important meeting in the city of Qamishlo on Saturday with the aim of unifying the political position of the Kurds and discussing the future of Syria.

According to Kurdistan 24, Faisal Youssef, ENKS spokesperson, announced that the leadership of this council had an important meeting with Mazloum Abdi on Saturday, April 26, 2026. This meeting was specially held to review the agreement of January 29 between the interim government of Syria and the SDF, as well as to establish a common Kurdish position.

Faisal Youssef explained that in this meeting, in-depth discussions were held to avoid repeating the differences and failures that occurred in the previous agreements between ENKS and the Democratic Union Party (PYD). It was also emphasized that these meetings will continue in the future to lead to practical and concrete results.

In this meeting, the leadership board of ENKS emphasized the joint political vision of Kurdistan, which was adopted at the conference on April 26, 2025. This council demands that the current opportunity become a real basis for the convergence and unity of the Kurds.

Faisal Yusuf also emphasized the importance of the presence and representation of the Kurdish people in all institutions of the future government of Syria; From service and economic institutions to the House of Representatives (Parliament).

This meeting is held while exactly one year has passed since the "Kurdish Unity Conference" was held in Qamishlo. In that conference, the Kurdish parties had agreed on the formation of a "Kurdish Joint Committee". The purpose of forming this delegation was to negotiate with the Damascus administration about the national rights of Kurds in Syria on behalf of all Kurds.

However, one year after the formation of this delegation, the administration of Damascus has still refused to accept and officially welcome this joint delegation.