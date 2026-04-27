Official complaint against Masrour Barzani in the Iraqi Federal Court

According to Kurdpress, Baghdad's legal pressure against the Kurdistan Region in the oil case continues, and on Tuesday the Federal Court will hold the first hearing of a new complaint against the region's prime minister.

Channel 8 wrote: According to the schedule of sessions of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, a complaint number 116 has been filed against Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government. This complaint was submitted by "Odi Awad Kazem", the head of the Sadeghoon faction in the Iraqi parliament, and the first court session to examine this case is scheduled to be held in Baghdad on Tuesday, April 28.

Complaint content and oil export obstacles

In this complaint, the court is requested to issue a verdict regarding the invalidity and incorrectness of the actions taken by Masrour Barzani regarding the export of Iraqi oil. This case is directly related to the issue of oil exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline (which passes through the territory of the Kurdistan Region), and the Prime Minister of the region is accused of obstructing the progress of this process.

In his complaint, Udi Awad has demanded an immediate order to stop the actions taken by Masrour Barzani against the oil export through the said pipeline.

The plaintiff requested that the necessary orders be issued to cancel the conditions and obstacles implemented by the regional prime minister until the final determination of the case in the court.