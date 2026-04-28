We did not visit the governor of Kirkuk

According to Kurdpress, Mohammad Kamal, the head of the third branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, emphasized in an interview with Kurdistan 24 media that the recent meeting of this party with the Turkmen Front was held within the framework of normal political relations and to strengthen coexistence in this city.

He said: "We, as the third branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, came today to congratulate the anniversary of the establishment of the Iraqi Turkmen Front. This is an annual tradition and we have always emphasized brotherhood and coexistence among different population segments in Kirkuk."

These statements are made while in the past days, the meeting of a delegation from the Democratic Party with the new governor of Kirkuk and giving him flowers, had a wide reflection in the media and social networks and was met with different reactions.

Mohammad Kamal, in response to these comments, said: "Some people on social networks are insinuating that we have entered the governor's building, while these people do not know the difference between the headquarters of a party and the governor's building." We were present at the headquarters of the Turkmen Front, because we consider this movement to be our friend and ally."

He also mentioned the position of the Democratic Party regarding the process of electing the governor of Kirkuk and added: "If we are going to go to the governor's office to congratulate, we should go to the governor's office. Our position is clear." We consider the meeting held in Rashid Hotel as illegal and we believe that the rights of many people of Kirkuk have been ignored, we will not be willing to participate in the meetings of the provincial council. "However, our presence here means respecting the parties who truly represent the people of Kirkuk."

In the same context, Mohammad Kamal's official page on Facebook also announced that a delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, led by him and with the presence of Seyed Ribwar, the head of relations between the Kirkuk-Grimian Coordination Office, visited the headquarters of the Iraqi Turkmen Front in Kirkuk.

According to this report, this delegation was welcomed by Mohammad Samaan, the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, and members of the political office of this party.

The purpose of this meeting is to congratulate the anniversary of the founding of the Turkmen Front.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of coordination and joint cooperation to consolidate peace and coexistence in Kirkuk.

Also, the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front appreciated this action of the Democratic Party and emphasized on the development of political relations and cooperation in line with the general interests of the city.