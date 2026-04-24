Increasing pressure on England to follow up on the situation in Lahore Talabani

According to Kurdpress, the British Daily Express newspaper in a report referring to the arrest of Sheikh Jangi and his brother in Lahore, two British citizens in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, announced the increase in pressure on the London government to follow up on their situation.

According to this report, "Lahor Talabani" and "Poulad Talabani", who are British citizens, have been detained for more than 223 days without an official announcement of charges and without appearing in court, and they have started a hunger strike to protest the continuation of this situation.

Daily Express wrote that the families of these two people have described the performance of the British government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as "inadequate" and "passive" regarding their case. According to the family, these two people had played a role with the coalition forces led by the United States and Britain during the battle against ISIS.

It is stated in this report that Lahore Talabani met with some senior British officials in the past, including Theresa May and Keir Starmer, and was responsible for the security structure of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

The families of the detainees have claimed that these two people are kept in harsh conditions and in solitary confinement and are deprived of adequate access to their legal rights.

Daily Express also reported that "Paul Koller", a member of the British Parliament, has written a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for an immediate review of this case and action for the release of these two people.

In response, the British Foreign Ministry has announced that it is providing consular support to the two detained citizens and is in contact with the local authorities.

This report shows that the issue of the arrest of Lahore Talabani and his brother has become one of the media and political attention cases in Britain and the pressure on the London government to follow up on their situation is increasing.