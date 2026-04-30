Masrour Barzani's meeting with the head of Hashd al-Shaabi organization

According to Kurdpress, Masrour Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, and Faleh Fayyaz, head of the Popular Mobilization Organization, discussed the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the region.

Kurdistan 24 wrote: On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, welcomed Faleh Fayyaz, the head of the Popular Mobilization Organization, in Erbil.

In this meeting, the parties reviewed the general situation and the latest field and political developments in Iraq.

Another part of Masrour Barzani and Faleh Fayyad's talks was dedicated to the review of the efforts to form the new cabinet of the federal government, and both sides emphasized the necessity of forming a "servant" government that can meet the demands and wishes of the Iraqi people.

Masrour Barzani went to welcome Faleh Fayaz while in the last two months and during the Ramadan war, the Kurdistan Democratic Party media, especially Masrour Barzani's and his son Arin Barzani's televisions, continuously referred to Hashd al-Shaabi groups as terrorist and law-breaking groups.

Behiz Hossein, a journalist of the Kurdish daily Iqlim, wrote: Day and night, they said that the Hashd al-Shaabi is breaking the law and is firing rockets into the Iqlim, but today they welcomed the head of the Hashd al-Shaabi with shame. It is surprising that they did not meet with Faleh Fayyad to express their protest against the bombings, but they requested Hashd al-Shaabi to agree to give them better ministries in the future government of Iraq.